More than 150,000 applications for public transport vouchers received as at Dec 12

SINGAPORE: More than 150,000 applications were received for this year’s Public Transport Voucher Exercise as at Dec 12, the Ministry of Transport and the People’s Association announced in a joint statement on Monday (Dec 24).

Applications for the vouchers were made at the 108 community centres/clubs island-wide.

The Government has drawn S$9 million from the Public Transport Fund to make available 300,000 public transport vouchers worth S$30 each – the largest number released in a single exercise. This is to help needy families cope with the fare adjustment that will take effect on Dec 29.

Grassroots leaders have reached out to needy residents during house visits and community events to share about the voucher and help them with the application, the release said.

Madam Selina Goh, 58, works as a part-time childcare relief teacher and uses public transport five times a week to her workplace or the wet market. “I do not enjoy the benefits of the Senior Citizen Concession Card as I am not 60 yet,” she said. “As such, these vouchers from the government will be useful and help lower the transport cost for me.”

The release said: “Eligible households who meet the same income criteria as that for the ComCare Fund (i.e. household income of S$1,900 or below, or per capita income of not more than S$650) may apply for vouchers throughout the exercise, which ends on Oct 31 2019. Each successful applicant household will receive one voucher. Households that require more help can apply for additional vouchers through the CCs.

“The Citizens’ Consultative Committees (CCCs) assess each application, and have the discretion to help deserving cases who marginally miss these criteria, or provide additional Public Transport Vouchers to households whom they deem to need more help.

“Residents may approach their local CCs if they have queries.”