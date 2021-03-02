More than 1,500 flats sold under HDB’s open booking scheme

SINGAPORE: More than 1,500 flats have been sold under the open booking scheme since its launch in June 2019, said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Tuesday (Mar 2).

Mr Tan was responding to a Parliamentary question by MP Gan Thiam Poh (PAP-Ang Mo Kio) on the number of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats sold under the open booking scheme since its launch.

The booking option allows those looking to buy a balance flat to apply for one online at any time of the year, and get their selection appointment as early as a day after making the application.

Previously, potential home buyers would have to wait for the twice-yearly Sale of Balance Flats or Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise to purchase unsold Build-to-Order flats.

As of Feb 22, a total of 46 two-room Flexi flats, 273 three-room flats, 601 four-room flats, 597 five-room or 3Gen flats and four Executive flats have been booked under the open booking option, said Mr Tan.

Mr Gan also asked if HDB would consider replenishing the supply of flats more frequently and increasing the number of available flats under the scheme.

“At present, HDB suspends open booking twice a year to inject a fresh supply of flats. The majority of flats offered under the open booking come from the pool of flats that remain unselected after the twice-yearly Sale of Balance Flats exercises,” said Mr Tan.

He added that HDB has been exploring ways to offer more flats through open booking, citing HDB’s move to end the Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercises so that more unselected flats from the Sale of Balance Flats exercises can be offered directly through open booking.