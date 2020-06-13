More than 19,000 home renovation projects allowed to resume work after circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: More than 19,000 suspended home renovation projects have been given the green light to resume work, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in an update on Saturday (Jun 13).

All other types of renovation work will be allowed to submit applications to start work from Monday, depending on the availability of workers and supplies. These projects can include new home renovations as well as new and previously suspended renovations for industrial and commercial projects.

Companies should submit applications to BCA at https://go.gov.sg/bca-reno-construction-accounts if they employ construction work permit and S Pass holders, and if these workers were not listed in earlier approved applications to restart suspended residential renovation works.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

BCA also said on Saturday that more than 300 construction projects have received approval to resume work.

The authority is working to help construction firms of another 250 projects meet the requirements needed for their projects to resume work safely, it added.

"This is necessary to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak among construction workers, who account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Singapore," said BCA.

Construction companies can check if they are ready to resume work by utilising a self-check tool at https://go.gov.sg/bca-project-readiness, said BCA.

"The self-check tool enables a company to assess whether its project can meet the three COVID-Safe Restart Criteria, including: COVID-Safe Worker Accommodation and Transport, COVID-Safe Workforce and COVID-Safe Worksite," said BCA.

