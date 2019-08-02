More than 200 PMDs impounded, nearly 600 offences logged in July: LTA

SINGAPORE: A total of 222 personal mobility devices (PMDs) were impounded and nearly 600 offences logged in July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Aug 2), as it stepped up checks one month after new rules against unregistered e-scooters kicked in.

Of the 595 offences detected, 90 were by users who rode unregistered e-scooters, LTA said in a Facebook post.

PMD and power-assisted bike (PAB) users also committed offences that included speeding and riding non-compliant devices.

The offences were caught by officers in routine checks and plain-clothes enforcement operations.

Inspections were also made at 10 retailers to ensure they were selling compliant devices. During those inspections, 11 non-compliant devices were impounded for failing to meet the 20kg weight limit or not having the UL2272 safety certification.

Under new LTA rules that took effect on Jul 1, it is an offence to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths and for retailers to sell non-UL2272 certified PMDs.

A registered e-scooter must have an LTA Registration Mark and an Identification Mark.

From Jan 1, 2021, all motorised PMDs must be certified to the UL2272 standard before they can be used on public paths.

Existing owners of non-UL2272 certified PMDs bought before Jul 1, 2019, can still register and use their devices until Dec 31, 2020, after which they will automatically be deregistered.

UL2272-compliant devices undergo stringent safety tests and have lower fire risks. More information can be found on LTA’s website.

LTA on Friday also advised PMD users to keep to the maximum speed limit of 10kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on shared paths. Meanwhile, their devices must not exceed 20kg and have a maximum width of 70cm.

Members of the public who see errant PMD riders can report them via the MyTransport.SG app.