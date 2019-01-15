More than 200 reports of concert, event ticket e-commerce scams in 2018

SINGAPORE: More than 200 reports of e-commerce scams involving sales of concert and event tickets were received in 2018, the police said on Tuesday (Jan 15).



The victims either did not receive the tickets or received invalid tickets after payments were made, the police added.



Advertisement

Over the next few months, several concerts featuring popular international artists such as BTS, Josh Groban, Ed Sheeran and John Mayer will be held in Singapore.



The police advised members of the public to adopt the following crime prevention measures:



Don’t be impulsive : Members of the public should be wary of online advertisements promising cheap prices that sound too good to be true. They should also read the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase and avoid purchasing on impulse.

: Members of the public should be wary of online advertisements promising cheap prices that sound too good to be true. They should also read the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase and avoid purchasing on impulse. Don’t believe : Scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC/driver’s licence to make buyers believe that they are genuine sellers.

: Scammers may use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC/driver’s licence to make buyers believe that they are genuine sellers. Don’t give: Members of the public should avoid making payments or deposits in advance. They should try to use shopping platforms or arrangements that release payment to the seller only upon the buyer’s receipt of the item. Alternatively, buyers should arrange to meet the seller and pay only after collecting the tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police also cautioned buyers that purchased tickets may be invalid upon entry if they were duplicated. As such, buyers are advised to only purchase from authorised sellers.

Those who wish to provide any information related to such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit a report online.



Those who are seeking scam-related advice can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit the Scam Alert website.