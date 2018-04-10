More than 25 smokers caught with duty-unpaid cigarettes in CBD

SINGAPORE: More than 25 smokers were caught with contraband cigarettes in the central business district last week and were issued composition sums, said Singapore Customs in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Apr 10).

The agency said that its plain clothes officers conducted an enforcement operation at the Central Business District on Apr 6.



It added that such operations are conducted island-wide to "suppress the demand for duty-unpaid cigarettes".



The composition sum for a first-time offender who has up to one packet of duty unpaid cigarettes in his possession is S$500. Heavier penalties will apply if the offender is found with more than one packet, or if he is a repeat offender, the agency added.

