More than 300,000 HDB households to get e-vouchers to buy energy- and water-efficient appliances

SINGAPORE: More than 300,000 HDB households in one-, two- and three-room flats will receive vouchers to help them switch to energy- and water-efficient appliances, under a programme launched on Saturday (Nov 28) by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and water agency PUB.

Eligible households will get three types of e-vouchers amounting to S$225.

This consists of S$150 to buy a climate-friendly refrigerator, S$50 for water-efficient shower fittings and S$25 for LED lights.

The S$25 million Climate-Friendly Households Programme was first announced in March and was rolled out on Saturday as part of the launch of this year’s Clean and Green Singapore campaign.



SAVING ENERGY, WATER AND MONEY

In a media release, NEA highlighted the impact that the programme could have on reducing energy and water consumption in Singapore.

"Refrigerators are one of the most energy-intensive household appliances, accounting for about 17 per cent of the total electricity consumption in Singapore households," the agency said.



“If each of the more than 300,000 eligible one-, two- and three-room HDB households switched to a more energy-efficient refrigerator, the potential combined electricity cost savings of these households would be about S$160 million over the typical lifespan of the refrigerator.”

NEA added that the reduction in carbon emissions would be equivalent to the annual emissions from 110,000 cars.

If each eligible households replaced one shower fitting with a water-efficient model, they would save up to 1.1 million gallons of water per day, with each home’s annual water bill dropping by about S$10 to S$20.

As for LED lights, all eligible households who make the switch can collectively save S$3.7 million in annual energy costs, said NEA.

“This would be equivalent to saving enough energy to power about 5,000 three-room HDB flats,” the agency added.



It noted that 64 per cent of the eligible households currently do not use LED lights.



There are currently eight merchants participating in the programme: Bathroom Warehouse, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong.

"More merchants are expected to come on board during the programme," NEA said.

Eligible households can apply for the vouchers here. Vouchers are valid until Dec 31, 2023.

A CITY IN NATURE



Speaking at the launch of Clean and Green Singapore 2020 at ITE College East, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said this year's campaign has taken on greater significance against the backdrop of COVID-19 and the record number of dengue cases in the country.



“Keeping Singapore clean helps to keep us safe from COVID-19, dengue and other infectious diseases,” he said. “However, beyond addressing these immediate public health threats, Singapore is also redoubling our efforts to build a greener and more sustainable future.”



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (right, foreground) planting a Magnolia champaca tree, also known as the orange champaca, at the Clean and Green Singapore 2020 launch ceremony on Saturday, Nov 28, 2020. (Photo: National Environment Agency)

As part of a Clean and Green Singapore tradition, Mr Heng planted three Magnolia champaca trees, together with Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and North East District Mayor Desmond Choo.

“Every year, as part of Clean and Green Singapore, we plant trees together. This is a valuable tradition started by Mr Lee Kuan Yew, who planted a mempat tree at Farrer Circus in June 1963,” Mr Heng said.

“This year, we continue this tradition, with some safe management measures in place.

“I have planted a tree in ITE College East as part of the One Million Trees movement. We target to plant a million trees over the next decade across Singapore in our streetscapes, green spaces and even industrial estates.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Clean and Green Singapore campaign, which was launched in 1990 by then Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong.

A weekend of free physical walks and virtual activities have been planned as part of the campaign, with more information available on the Clean and Green Singapore website.

