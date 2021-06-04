More than 300 e-waste recycling bins to be deployed from July

SINGAPORE: More than 300 electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) recycling bins will be deployed across Singapore in public areas from Jul 1, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The move is part of NEA’s e-waste Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme, which began with a soft launch on Friday (Jun 4).

Members of the public can earn points that can be redeemed for shopping vouchers when they recycle their e-waste at these bins.

The e-waste recycling bins are now available at four locations for the public to deposit their information and communication technology equipment at selected Dairy Farm Group and Harvey Norman outlets.

The types of e-waste accepted include printers, computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, network equipment, set-top boxes, and desktop monitors), light bulbs and portable batteries for recycling.

"Under the Resource Sustainability Act, retailers that operate outlets with a floor space of 300 sq m or more will set up in-store collection services for the type of consumer electrical and electronic products they sell," said NEA.

These collection services can be in the form of over-the-counter services or recycling bins.

"These retailers will also offer their customers free take back services for discarded end-of-life products of the same type on a one-for-one basis.

"The discarded products are to be picked up upon delivery of a new product regardless of the brand and where the product was originally purchased," said the agency.

Recycling bins will be placed at five more locations by Jun 14.

E-WASTE BINS TO REPLACE EXISTING RECEPTACLES

When NEA’s e-waste EPR scheme officially launches on on Jul 1, the bins will be deployed in public areas such as town centres, shopping malls, government buildings, Residents’ Committee Centres, community centres, supermarkets and retail outlets.

They will replace receptacles from existing voluntary recycling programmes led by various industry organisations.

A 2-in-1 bin for recycling batteries and light bulbs placed at Cold Storage Kallang Leisure Park. (Photo: NEA)

NEA is working with these organisations to ensure a smooth transition to the EPR scheme on Jul 1.

The list of bin locations will be available on ALBA’s website from Jul 1, ALBA’s STEP UP Sustainability mobile app and NEA’s webpage.



ALBA E-Waste Smart Recycling, NEA’s appointed Producer Responsibility Scheme operator, will channel the e-waste collected by retailers to licensed e-waste recyclers for recycling.

These e-waste recyclers will ensure that all data stored on data-containing devices are permanently erased or destroyed before the device is prepared for reuse or recycled.

ALBA will also organise scheduled collection drives in housing estates, work with Town Councils to remove bulky e-waste and perform doorstep collection for a fee.

Additionally, it will conduct outreach programmes to raise wider awareness among the public and help inculcate the mindset to recycle e-waste correctly among Singaporeans, and will organise electrical and electronic equipment repair workshops and donation drives for the community to promote a repair and reuse culture in Singapore.