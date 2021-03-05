More than 350,000 Singapore residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is making “steady progress” in its COVID-19 vaccination programme, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Mar 5).

Speaking in Parliament during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, he said that as of Thursday, more than 350,000 Singapore residents have received the first dose of their vaccine, including about 80 per cent of healthcare workers.

In all, 215,000 Singaporeans have received their second doses.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Singapore started in December last year, with a nurse from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases getting the first jab.

Singapore has so far authorised two COVID-19 vaccines for use - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Singapore received shipment of a third vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech in February, but at the time, it had not been authorised for use in the country.

Mr Gan also said that more than 40,000 seniors aged 70 and above have received their first dose as of Thursday. The programme will be rolled out soon to seniors aged 60 and above, he said.

COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors aged 70 and above began across Singapore last month.

Mr Gan thanked community volunteers from the People’s Association and Silver Generation Ambassadors for reaching out to seniors and helping them make their appointments.

