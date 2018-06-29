More than 5kg of cannabis seized in largest haul this year: CNB

SINGAPORE: A total of 5.2kg of cannabis was recovered in an operation on Thursday (Jun 28), making it the largest cannabis seizure for 2018, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday.

The authorities arrested two drug offenders, a man and a woman, both aged 28, near Tampines Street 83 and found about 4.8kg of cannabis after a search of the man's rented car.

They also found 1,065 Erimin-5 tablets, a small amount of Ice and a bottle of cannabis resin, as well as a digital weighing scale, three knives, three grinders and two drug-smoking apparatus. Officers also recovered cannabis, Ice and Erimin-5 tablets, from their bags.

Sixteen containers of cream - suspected to contain cannabis oil extract - were later surrendered by the man while the car was undergoing a scan.

Drugs recovered from a unit in Hougang on Jun 18. (Photo: CNB)

Officers raided the man's home near Hougang Avenue 1 and found another packet of cannabis resin followed by more Erimin-5 tablets, Ecstasy, 4g of cocaine and an LSD stamp.

"Investigations into the drug activities of both suspects are ongoing. The cannabis seized in this operation is the largest cannabis seizure yet for 2018, and is enough to feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for a week," CNB said.

114 ARRESTED IN 11-DAY OPERATION

Separately, 114 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an 11-day operation by the CNB and the police from Jun 18 to Jun 29.

The islandwide operation took place at locations including Anchorvale, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Compassvale, Potong Pasir, Punggol and Toa Payoh and Yishun.

About 163g of Ice, 151g of heroin, 92g of cannabis, 30 Ecstasy tablets, 2g of ketamine and 138 Erimin-5 tablets were seized in the multi-day operation.

Among those arrested was a heavily pregnant woman, who was nabbed on Wednesday at a flat near Yishun Avenue 4.

CNB officers escorting an arrested suspect during CNB's 11-day operation from Jun 18 to Jun 29. (Photo: CNB)

Officers arrested the pregnant woman, 28, and another woman, 25, for suspected drug trafficking, and found Ice and various drug-smoking apparatus at the unit.

Two children of the 28-year-old were playing outside while the officers made the arrest. The children, aged three and six, have been handed over to their grandmother, CNB said.

"The 28-year-old suspect was also heavily pregnant with another child and preliminary investigations found that she had continued to abuse Ice despite her pregnancy," CNB said in a news release.

In another operation, a 59-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on Jun 18 near Yishun Ring Road for suspected drug trafficking.

Authorities found Erimin-5 tablets, Ecstasy, Ice, ketamine and a small amount of heroin during a raid at his hideout, where two men, a 29-year-old male foreign national and a 36-year-old Singaporean man, were also arrested.

Another arrest of a 47-year-old suspected drug abuser later took place at a nearby void deck.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing," CNB said.