More than 98 reports of concert, event ticket e-commerce scams since January

SINGAPORE: More than 98 reports of e-commerce scams involving concert and event tickets were received from January to April this year, said police on Monday (May 27).

The victims either did not receive the tickets or had invalid tickets after paying for them, police said in the media release.

Over the next few months, several popular artists such as Jay Chou, JJ Lin, Westlife, Shawn Mendes, Backstreet Boys, as well as Taiwanese boyband 5566 will perform in Singapore.

Events such as Ultra Singapore 2019 and the 2019 International Champions Cup will also be held in Singapore.

In April, an 18-year-old was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of scams involving Blackpink, Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5 concert tickets.

Last year, a 20-year-old was arrested in December for allegedly cheating ZoukOut and concert ticket buyers on online platform Carousell.

Police have said that in 2018, more than 200 reports of e-commerce scams involving concert and event tickets were lodged.

The police advised members of the public to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

- Don't be impulsive and be wary of online advertisements that sell cheap concert or event tickets. They should also read the reviews of the seller before committing to a purchase.

- Be wary of scammers who may use a local bank account or provide a copy of a NRIC/ driver's licence to make potential buyers believe that they are genuine sellers.

- Lastly, avoid making payments or deposits in advance and instead use shopping platforms that release payments only upon receiving the item. Alternatively, members of the public should arrange to meet the seller and pay only after collecting a ticket.

The police also reminded buyers that purchased tickets may still be invalid upon entry if they were duplicated. As such, buyers are advised to only purchase from authorised sellers.

