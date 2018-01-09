More than S$142,000 worth of drugs seized in first major CNB operation of the year

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized more than S$142,000 worth of drugs in its first major operation of 2018, it said on Tuesday (Jan 9).

The haul included about 1.9kg of cannabis and 1.1kg of heroin, the agency said in a press release.

Officers first spotted a suspect - a 34-year-old Malaysian man - in the vicinity of Evans Road on Monday morning. Two suspected Singaporean drug traffickers, a 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were seen arriving at the location in a van shortly after. The trio was seen walking into a residential estate, after which the Malaysian left on a motorcycle, said CNB.

Officers arrested the two Singaporeans. They raided the woman's locker at her workplace at Evans Road and seized 1,933g of cannabis, 665g of heroin and 40g of Ice.

Heroin and cash seized from a unit at Jalan Bahagia on Monday (Jan 8). (Photo: CNB)

About 26g of cannabis was also seized from the van driven by the 46-year-old, who was suspected of procuring it from a Malaysia-based drugs syndicate, CNB said.

The Malaysian was arrested along Woodlands Avenue 3 and S$4,500 in cash was recovered from him.

Authorities also arrested two Singaporean men aged 56 and 62, at a unit along Jalan Bahagia. Officers seized 461g of heroin from the unit, as well as S$16,400 in cash from the suspects.

All the suspects are being investigated, said CNB.

Anyone convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty, said the agency. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who are found trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may also face the death penalty.