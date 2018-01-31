More than S$300,000 confiscated from man who ran sex site

SINGAPORE: A man who was convicted in 2016 of living on the earnings of prostitutes had more than S$300,000 confiscated from him by the Commercial Affairs Department on Tuesday (Jan 30), police said.



Chue Chia Yong, 43, ran the website, www.SGsexcapades.net, to advertise the sexual services of more than 130 women and charged each of them monthly advertising fees in 2014, police said in the news release on Wednesday.

He was jailed for 12 months and two weeks for his crimes, including possessing and transmitting obscene films and using the benefits from criminal conduct on Feb 17, 2016. He was ordered to pay a penalty of S$20,217 for evading income tax.

Between April 2014 and December 2014, Chue had spent S$45,200 of his earnings from the crime on his monthly rental of a condominium unit and loan repayment of a luxury car.

Further investigations by the CAD found that Chue accumulated an "unexplained wealth of S$523,045.06" in the same period.



CAD then sought a confiscation order against Chue to have the residual illegal assets, amounting to S$305,748.83, forfeited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police also warned that they will not hesitate to take necessary action to deny criminals of their ill-gotten gains.



"Any person who is convicted of a serious offence is subjected to have the benefits derived by him from criminal conduct confiscated," said the police.



They added that anyone who knowingly lives on the earnings of a prostitute may be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000. Repeat offenders may be caned as well.