More than S$5.9 million in donations to The Courage Fund for those affected by COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A fund to provide relief for those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak has received more than S$5.9 million in donations.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee gave this update on his Facebook page on Sunday (Mar 29).



Advertisement

Advertisement

The donations to The Courage Fund will be used by Community Chest to support patients, healthcare and frontline workers, as well as vulnerable Singaporeans, he said.

The Certis officer who contracted COVID-19 while carrying out his duties as an auxiliary police officer has received support from the fund, the minister added.



"The Fund also supports the families of Singaporeans, healthcare and frontline workers who succumb to COVID-19," Mr Lee said.

"We have reached out to the family of the 75-year old Singaporean lady who has sadly passed on. While this will in no way ease the family’s grief, we hope it can provide some financial support during this difficult period," he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Courage Fund was set up in 2003 when Singapore was hit by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.



"Through the Fund, and other assistance from the Government, we stand ready to offer relief and support to those affected by COVID-19," said Mr Lee. "We thank everyone who has contributed to the Fund for your generosity."

Singapore has reported a total number of 802 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. There have been three deaths from COVID-19, the latest of which was reported on Sunday.



Details of The Courage Fund COVID-19 relief schemes and how eligible persons can apply are available at www.ncss.gov.sg/thecouragefund.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram