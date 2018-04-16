More thundery showers in the next fortnight: MSS

SINGAPORE: Expect wetter days in the next fortnight with more thundery showers in the afternoon and evening, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in an advisory on Monday (Apr 16).

It will be wetter than the first fortnight of April with short-duration showers expected to take place from afternoon to evening over seven to nine days. Temperatures could drop to as low as 23 degrees Celsius on rainy days, said MSS, adding that this month's overall rainfall will likely be near average.

Expect warmer days as well with daily temperatures forecast to range between 24 and 34 degrees, and could reach a maximum of 35 degrees on some days.

This is due to prevailing inter-monsoon conditions, which is characterised by warm weather and moderate to heavy thundery showers, setting in Singapore and the surrounding region, said MSS.



Thunderstorms are more intense during this period than other times of the year. April also has one of the highest numbers of lightning occurrences, said in the advisory.

Strong winds as a result of Sumatra squalls moving from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea are expected to happen on two or three days in the early morning, MSS said.



In the last fortnight, about two-thirds of Singapore received below-normal rainfall. MSS recorded the heaviest rainfall around the MacRitchie Reservoir area on Apr 7 at a daily average of 138mm. The lowest rainfall of 20.4mm was recorded at Changi.