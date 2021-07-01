More thundery showers expected in first half of July: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More showers are expected over Singapore in the first two weeks of July, compared to the latter half of the previous month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Jul 1).

Prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region in July. Low-level winds are also expected to continue blowing from the south-east or south-west, bringing more showers over Singapore.

Short thundery showers are expected in the first week of July, between the morning and early afternoon.

"On a few of these days, prevailing winds in the region are forecast to converge over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

"This may influence the development of Sumatra squalls and bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and morning," said the Met Service.

Localised short thundery showers can also be expected on most days in the second week of July, due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of July is expected to be "near normal" over most parts of Singapore.

The daily temperature on most days during the fortnight is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

There may be a few warm days, particularly in the latter half of the fortnight when the maximum temperature could reach about 34 degrees Celsius.

The weather on a few nights is expected to be warm and humid, with minimum temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius.

REVIEW OF WEATHER IN JUNE

In its review for the weather in June, the Met Service said south-west monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region during the month. During this period, low-level winds blew mostly from the south-east or south-west.

Short thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore mostly between the late morning and early afternoon in June.

On a few days, the eastward passage of Sumatra squalls from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea brought thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore in the early morning and at night.

The highest daily total rainfall during the month was on Jun 29, with Pasir Panjang recording 134.4mm of rain.

"June 2021 was a generally warm month," said the Met Service, adding that there were 17 days where the daily maximum temperature across the island was above 34 degrees Celsius.

The highest daily temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Marina Barrage on Jun 4.

The lowest daily temperature was 22.1 degrees Celsius on Jun 13 and Jun 29.