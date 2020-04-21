IMDA figures show more Singaporeans turning to Mediacorp for COVID-19 news

SINGAPORE: More audiences are engaging with Mediacorp amid the current COVID-19 situation, said the national media network in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 21).

According SG-TAM, a television audience measurement system commissioned by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), from Mar 1 to Apr 15, primetime news bulletins across all Mediacorp channels and languages saw a 73 per cent increase in overall ratings, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, a weekly average of 2.8 million Singaporeans accessed various news bulletins across different time slots in that same period, with CNA news bulletins reaching more than one million Singaporeans every week.

“As the national media network, Mediacorp plays an important role in rallying the nation via the content and conversations we create. We are proud that Singaporeans look to us, more than ever, for accurate, timely information and quality entertainment," said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.



Mediacorp's digital network also crossed the half-billion mark on page views with more than 62 million unique views in March, a three-and-a-half increase compared to the same month last year.

Of those figures, CNA accounted for 52 million unique visitors and 378 million page views, or about four times more users with nearly five times more page views versus March 2019.

Mediacorp said the viewership results underline the popular appeal of its made-in-Singapore stories showcasing Singapore talent, alongside the relevance of its current content offerings including: The One World: Together At Home COVID-19 global special that was broadcast live on Apr 19.

On these outcomes, Ms Tham added: "Our platforms will also provide our clients with a brand-safe environment in which to advertise and engage a wide demographic of consumers, as we continue working together to better serve our audiences.”

