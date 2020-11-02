More warm days in the first two weeks of November: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The weather for the first two weeks of November is expected to be warm, with daily temperatures forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Nov 2).

On one or two days, the mercury may also hit 35 degrees Celsius, MSS said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The warm weather pattern would be a continuation from the last two weeks of October.

In the first fortnight of November, short spells of moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lightning are also expected over parts of the island between the afternoon and evening on most days, said MSS.

This comes as prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to weaken and gradually transition to inter-monsoon conditions, which are expected to last through the end of the month.

"During the inter-monsoon period, the monsoon rain band lies close to the equatorial region, and more showers can be expected over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity," said MSS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The period is characterised by warm weather and thunderstorms that can at times be intense, MSS said, adding that lightning activity is also expected to be higher compared to other months of the year.

The rainfall for November is expected to be near-normal over most parts of Singapore.

In the last two weeks of October, there were more warm days than in the preceding fortnight.

The highest daily temperature recorded in the month was 34.8 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin and Admiralty on Oct 5 and Oct 17 respectively. The lowest daily temperature was 22.2 degrees Celsius at Changi on Oct 25.