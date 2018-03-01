More wet weather in first half of March: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rain is expected in the first two weeks of March compared to the last fortnight, said the Meteorological Service of Singapore on Thursday (Mar 1).



Thundery showers are forecast on seven to nine days - mostly in the afternoon - said the Met Service, adding that on certain days, the rain could go on into the evening.

In addition, windy conditions with passing showers and cooler temperatures are expected on a few days in the second week of March.

This is due to a "weak monsoon surge" that could affect the South China Sea and the surrounding region, said the Met Service in its fortnightly update.



The daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, but there may be a few warmer days of 34 degrees Celsius.

