MOS Burger rolls out pasta burger to celebrate 25th anniversary in Singapore

MOS Burger has rolled out a "pasta burger" to celebrate its 25th anniversary in Singapore. (Image: Facebook / MOS Burger)
SINGAPORE: First there was McDonald's nasi lemak burger, then came Old Chang Kee's nasi lemak curry puff.

Now Japanese fast-food chain MOS Burger has jumped on board this hybrid food craze with what it calls a "pasta burger", to celebrate its 25th anniversary in Singapore.

The new "burger di pasta" comes in three flavours - beef bolognese, teriyaki chicken mushroom sauce and Caesar salad - and is only available at the chain's Plaza Singapura and Marina Bay Financial Centre outlets, MOS Burger said in a Facebook post. 

The burgers emulate the chain's rice burgers, but substitute the rice patties with ones made from pasta. 

The three burgers are selling for between S$3.50 and $4.70. 


Source: CNA/nc

