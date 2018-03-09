MOS Burger rolls out pasta burger to celebrate 25th anniversary in Singapore

SINGAPORE: First there was McDonald's nasi lemak burger, then came Old Chang Kee's nasi lemak curry puff.

Now Japanese fast-food chain MOS Burger has jumped on board this hybrid food craze with what it calls a "pasta burger", to celebrate its 25th anniversary in Singapore.

The new "burger di pasta" comes in three flavours - beef bolognese, teriyaki chicken mushroom sauce and Caesar salad - and is only available at the chain's Plaza Singapura and Marina Bay Financial Centre outlets, MOS Burger said in a Facebook post.

The burgers emulate the chain's rice burgers, but substitute the rice patties with ones made from pasta.

The three burgers are selling for between S$3.50 and $4.70.





Advertisement