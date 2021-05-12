Han Kok Juan to be new CAAS director-general

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will have a new director-general with effect from Aug 2, with Mr Han Kok Juan taking over from Mr Kevin Shum, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Wednesday (May 12).

Mr Han, who is currently the senior deputy director-general at CAAS as well as deputy secretary at MOT, will be appointed as CAAS director-general designate from Jun 1 to Aug 1 prior to taking over from Mr Shum.

Mr Shum, who has been the director-general of CAAS since Aug 2, 2015, will be appointed as MOT deputy secretary.

Mr Han, 47, has been MOT deputy secretary since Sep 16, 2019, “where he has helped advance MOT’s agenda in aviation, maritime, international relations, transport security, cybersecurity, technology and transport accident investigations”, the ministry said in a media release.

“He has played a key role coordinating the transport family’s response to COVID-19 since January 2020,” it added.

Before taking on his role at MOT, Mr Han was the deputy secretary at the Ministry of Law from Nov 1, 2015, to Sep 15, 2019.

“Mr Han also led a team to support the Parliamentary Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods and help put in place the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act,” MOT said.

Mr Han holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford and a Master in Public Administration from Peking University.

“NEW HEIGHTS”

During his tenure as CAAS director-general, Mr Shum, 50, “led the Changi Air Hub to reach new heights”, MOT said.

Changi Airport handled an all-time high of 68 million passengers in 2019 while Mr Shum was at the helm, while Changi Airport Terminal 4 and Jewel Changi Airport also opened during his time in charge.

“Singapore Airlines carried a record 36 million passengers to 136 destinations and the airline also restored ultra-long range flights to North America and began operations of several new aircraft types,” MOT said.



Mr Shum also boosted Singapore’s profile internationally during his time at the helm of CAAS, MOT said. Under his leadership, Singapore was re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council “with the highest-ever number of votes”.

“Singapore helped to develop ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, the world’s first global carbon offsetting scheme,” MOT said.

“He chaired international committees and helped the ICAO’s Council Aviation Recovery Task Force to guide government and industry operators to restart the international air transport sector to recover from the impact of COVID-19 on a coordinated basis.”

