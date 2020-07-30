Mother charged with abandoning her child in a rubbish bin

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old woman was charged on Thursday (Jul 30) with abandoning her child in a rubbish bin.

The Indonesian national cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court, preventing publication of her identity and her child's identity.

She is accused of leaving the boy, which the police said was a newborn baby, in a blue rubbish bin in front of 7 Tai Keng Gardens.

This allegedly occurred at around 5pm on Jul 27, and she is accused of intending to abandon the boy.

If found guilty of exposure and abandonment of her child under 12 years, she can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

The case is adjourned to Aug 13 and is pending further investigations. The woman was offered bail of S$20,000.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that they had been alerted at around 7.50pm to a newborn baby boy being found abandoned in a bin at the location on the night of Jul 27.

This was more than two hours after the woman allegedly abandoned the child.

Officers identified the woman and arrested her two days later. The police are looking into the identity of the child's father.

PREVIOUS CASES

The case is the latest reported crime involving parents and their children. Earlier on Thursday, a 24-year-old mother accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and burning her corpse returned to court as two sets of lawyers turned up to defend her.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old father was sentenced to six years' jail for causing the death of his two-year-old daughter in June 2019.

Earlier this year in February, a 26-year-old woman was charged with throwing her newborn baby boy into a rubbish chute in Bedok. She has been remanded since February and is set to plead guilty next month.

