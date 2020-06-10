Mother and son under investigation for using racial slurs, vulgarities in Instagram video

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son are being investigated by the authorities, after police reports were made about an Instagram video containing racial slurs and vulgarities.

The comments were allegedly made during an Instagram Live session on Jun 3, said the police in a news release on Wednesday (Jun 10).

"They had allegedly done so in response to viewers’ comments about a video he (the man) had made in 2016 and re-posted on his social media account, in which he had used a racial slur," said the police.



A video circulating online showed a mother and her son repeatedly saying the racial slur used against black people. The woman said the term is "just a figure of speech".



Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial or religious feelings of any person faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.

“The police treat acts that can threaten racial or religious harmony in Singapore very seriously,” the authority added.

“Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races and religions will be dealt with swiftly and firmly.”

Earlier this week, the police arrested a 19-year-old for his suspected involvement in inciting violence and posting hateful comments on social media. The authorities had received multiple reports about an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence.

