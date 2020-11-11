Mother, stepfather to be charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: A couple will be charged with murder with common intention on Thursday (Nov 12) for their suspected involvement in the death of an 11-year-old girl, the police said on Wednesday.

The police were alerted to the "unnatural death" of the child at about 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was unconscious when she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance at about 11am, said the police in a news release. The girl was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.



Police arrested a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who are believed to be involved in the girl's death.

"The 26-year-old woman is the biological mother of the deceased, while the 26-year-old man is the deceased's stepfather," the police said.

If found guilty of murder with common intention, the couple could face the death penalty.

Advertisement