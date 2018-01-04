Video series launched to promote mother tongue

SINGAPORE: A series of short videos promoting the use of mother tongue languages was launched by the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism on Thursday (Jan 4).

The series includes a short narrative on how the use of mother tongue breaks down the language barrier between a grandfather and his granddaughter.

It also features testimonials from Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng, and Singapore artistes Olivia Ong, Shabir Alam and Taufik Batisah, who talk about their experiences learning their mother tongue language, and how it has helped them appreciate the language and connect better with others.

At the launch, Mr Ng, who is also chairman of the Lee Kuan Yew Fund, stressed that bilingualism is an important part of national identity.



“Proficiency in our mother tongue will enable all of us to communicate effectively in a variety of settings, to understand our cultural heritage and to connect with communities across Asia and the world, which speak that same language or share the same culture,” he said.



The series of videos will be aired on local free-to-air television channels and can also be viewed online at the Ministry of Education’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

As of December 2017, the Lee Kuan Yew Fund has supported 72 proposals since it was set up in 2011.