3,000 people turn up for Mother's Day charity walk with Mediacorp artistes

SINGAPORE: Some 3,000 members of the public took part in a charity walk at Marina Barrage to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday (May 13).

Participants young and old set off on a 1km walk, which aimed to encourage bonding with mothers.

It was flagged off by Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng and event sponsor Sheng Siong's CEO Lim Hock Chee, as well as Mediacorp artistes.

Ms Tham said: "We started the #ILoveYouMomChallenge to really encourage everyone to put their inhibitions aside and really to say to their mothers exactly how they feel about mums.

"Since we've started this activity, we've really had great response, and actually along the way, people have shared really heartwarming stories with us.

"So this year, we also expanded the event to include the Mother's Day Charity Walk. It's a great way to spend Mother's Day, family bonding and having a good time at such a beautiful location.

"We're really glad that everyone's come out to support the charity and the great response has really given us a lot of encouragement. And we're so glad to be here to celebrate the one person who loves us unconditionally - our mums."



A big attraction for the participants was a giant kite, which entered the Singapore Book of Records for the most number of pledges on a giant kite - with over 260 signatures and well-wishes from the public.

There were also carnival game booths and a bazaar. Half of ticket sales proceeds went to AWWA, a beneficiary of Mediacorp Cares.

The event was organised by Mediacorp.

