Motion to support seniors to be discussed in Parliament

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party Seniors Group (PAP.SG) has filed a motion in Parliament to debate ideas aimed at strengthening and supporting older people in Singapore.

In a press release on Friday (Feb 2), PAP.SG said the ideas that will be raised include rethinking how ageing in the workplace is defined as well as providing more comprehensive solutions for housing seniors and assisted living.

Helping seniors monetise their housing assets and strengthening community support for them will also be discussed, it added.

Other ideas to be put across include providing more help for caregivers of seniors, time-banking to encourage volunteerism and helping seniors cross the digital divide.

The motion was filed by Nee Soon GRC MP Henry Kwek.

It has the support of five fellow MPs, including Dr Lily Neo (Jalan Besar GRC), Ms Joan Perera (Tanjong Pagar GRC), Ms Tin Pei Ling (Macpherson SMC), Ms Rahayu Mazham (Jurong GRC) and Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The release said other MPs and Nominated Members of Parliament will also weigh in on the discussion.

Mr Kwek said: "Ageing brings positive possibilities to both our seniors and Singapore. We can unleash this ‘silver dividend’ of the energy and wisdom of seniors through smart policy and community efforts."

Noting that the Government rolled out the Healthcare 2020 Masterplan in 2012, and the Action Plan for Successful Ageing in 2015, he said it is a good time to take stock of progress made and propose new ideas.

Speaker of Parliament and the new chairperson of the advocacy group, Tan Chuan-Jin said PAP.SG believes that seniors play a valuable role in society.

He added: “Our vision must be one where Singaporeans live long and age well. There is much that we can do to strengthen support for our seniors to age successfully and with dignity, and we have begun to do so. We will take the lead to rally our community to foster an environment where our seniors can thrive. It involves all of us and this is one vision that can be realisable.”



The motion will be discussed in Parliament next week.

