Man suspected of motor insurance fraud arrested after 6 years

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Sep 10) for his suspected involvement in motor insurance fraud.

Investigations had started on Sep 12, 2013, after the police received a report of a traffic accident involving two vehicles along Hougang Avenue 2 towards the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.



The accident was suspected to have been staged, said the police in a news release on Wednesday.

"The man had left Singapore prior to the commencement of police investigations and a warrant of arrest was subsequently issued against him," they added.

The suspect, who is believed to be a key member of a motor insurance fraud syndicate, was arrested with assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with two counts of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat.



