Motorcycle catches fire at Woodlands Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: A motorcycle caught fire at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (Aug 7) evening, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.
The incident took place at about 7.40pm at the arrival motorcycle zone of the checkpoint, SCDF added.
Videos circulating online showed flames engulfing the vehicle, with several motorcyclists watching from behind a barricade. A charred motorcycle was also spotted at the scene.
Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and a member of the public put out the flames with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived at the scene.
There were no reported injuries.