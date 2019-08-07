Motorcycle catches fire at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle caught fire at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (Aug 7) evening, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The incident took place at about 7.40pm at the arrival motorcycle zone of the checkpoint, SCDF added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos circulating online showed flames engulfing the vehicle, with several motorcyclists watching from behind a barricade. A charred motorcycle was also spotted at the scene.







A motorcycle caught on fire at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 7, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Nash Khan)

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and a member of the public put out the flames with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no reported injuries.

