5 motorcycles, 1 car catch fire outside Boon Lay Shopping Centre

SINGAPORE: Five motorcycles and a car were seen ablaze in the wee hours of Wednesday (Oct 17) outside Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

The police said they were alerted at 1am to a case of mischief at 221 Boon Lay Place. The cause of the fire is now under investigation, they added.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

A video posted online showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters battling the blaze, which had engulfed several motorcycles. Despite their efforts, the fire continued to rage.

SCDF said the blaze was put out by firefighters using a water jet, two compressed air foam backpacks and a fire extinguisher.



