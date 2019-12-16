Motorcyclist dies in accident on Seletar Expressway

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist died after an accident involving two cars and a trailer on Monday morning (Dec 16).



The accident took place along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) near Upper Thomson Road, towards Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).



A dashcam video circulating on social media of the accident shows the motorcyclist being run over the trailer, with another video showing the aftermath of the incident.



Police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.45am. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.



The police said they are aware of the videos circulating online of the accident and urged the public not to circulate these videos.

Police investigations are ongoing.



