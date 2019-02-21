Motorcyclist dies in accident involving a bus in Tuas

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a bus in Tuas on Thursday (Feb 21) evening.

The accident took place at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Avenue 2, said the police, adding that they were alerted to the accident at about 5.15pm.

A video circulating on social media showed a man pinned under a red motorcycle in the middle of the junction. Debris surrounded the area.

A bus was also seen at the scene of the accident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the second fatal accident involving a motorcyclist on Thursday.

A 70-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident involving an SBS Transit bus and a lorry in Ang Mo Kio early on Thursday morning. The bus driver was later arrested.