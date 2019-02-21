Motorcyclist dies in accident involving a bus in Tuas

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving a bus in Tuas on Thursday (Feb 21) evening.

The accident took place at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Avenue 2, said the police, adding that they were alerted to the accident at about 5.15pm.

Advertisement

A video circulating on social media showed a man pinned under a red motorcycle in the middle of the junction. Debris surrounded the area.

A bus was also seen at the scene of the accident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement