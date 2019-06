SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist who was injured on Saturday (Jun 15) in an accident with a bus in Jurong has died, police said.

The accident between the motorcycle and the double-decker bus happened at the junction of Corporation Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at around 12.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the National University Hospital where he then succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.