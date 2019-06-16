Motorcyclist dies after accident with bus in Jurong

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist who was injured on Saturday (Jun 15) in an accident with a Tower Transit bus in Jurong has died, police said.

The accident between the motorcycle and the double-decker bus happened at the junction of Corporation Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at around 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the National University Hospital where he then succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman from Tower Transit said the company is assisting the Traffic Police in their investigation and that the bus driver has been "relieved of his duties" meanwhile.



"The bus was in service at the time," he added.

Advertisement