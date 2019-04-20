Motorcyclist dies after multi-vehicle accident on CTE; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) late on Friday night (Apr 19), the police said.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and a motorcycle along CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at about 11.45pm. The accident took place before the Braddell Road/Lorong Chuan exit.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said the police. His pillion rider, a 22-year-old female, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Another 31-year-old female driver was taken to Sengkang General Hospital after the accident. She was later arrested for "rash act causing death".

Accident on CTE (towards AYE) before Braddell Rd/Lor Chuan Exit. Avoid lanes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 19, 2019

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned motorists to avoid lanes one to five in a tweet at about 2am on Saturday.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed heavy traffic on the expressway following the accident, with at least four lanes closed at the site of the accident.

The accident involved four cars and a motorcycle. (Photo: Telegram/@SGRoad)

Police investigations are ongoing.