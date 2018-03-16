Motorcyclist flung off bike at traffic junction after BMW driver fails to stop in time

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old motorcyclist was flung off his bike after being hit by a BMW car at a traffic junction on Thursday (Mar 15). He escaped with minor injuries even though his helmet had come off during the accident.

The accident, which was captured by a dashcam of another car, happened at the junction of Canberra Link and Canberra Lane. The video of the incident was later posted on social media.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 4.27pm on Thursday. The motorcyclist was conscious when he taken to Khoo Teck Phuat Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man suffered only abrasions on his hands.

The video shows the motorcyclist coming to a stop at a traffic junction as the lights turn red. Shortly after, a silver BMW sedan is seen speeding down the same lane the motorcyclist is in, and rear-ends the motorbike.

The impact of the collision causes the motorcyclist to be flung off the bike. The man appears to hit the back of his head and his body against the car, and his helmet flies off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then lands on the ground, headfirst. He attempts to sit up, clutching his neck.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver was unable to brake in time. Police investigations are ongoing.