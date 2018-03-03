Motorcyclist injured after colliding with lorry making illegal U-turn

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old motorcyclist and his 19-year-old pillion rider were sent to hospital after colliding with a lorry that was making an illegal U-turn on Woodlands Road on Saturday (Mar 3) morning.

The 36-year-old male driver of the lorry has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at Woodlands Industrial Park D Street 2 at about 9am, and dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

The motorcyclist and his male pillion rider were both conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police added.

The driver of the Malaysian-registered lorry has been arrested. (Photo: Facebook/Roads.sg)

Channel NewsAsia understands that the Malaysian-registered lorry, which was travelling on the second lane of the road, was attempting to make an illegal U-turn when it collided with the motorcycle, which was on the first lane of the road.

Photos of the accident show a red motorcycle trapped under the lorry.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist and his companion were not trapped under the lorry and that the pair suffered cuts and abrasions from the accident.