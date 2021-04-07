Motorcyclist killed in crash with lorries on PIE, one driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving two lorries and a motorcycle along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi Airport on Wednesday night (Apr 6).



Emergency services were alerted to the incident near the Jurong Town Hall exit of the PIE at about 7.50pm. The motorcyclist was found trapped under a lorry and was released using an airbag, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the SCDF and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said. Paramedics also examined three other people for injuries, and they refused to be taken to hospital.

The police said one of the lorry drivers, 41, was arrested for careless driving causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.

A video on social media shows debris strewn across the road, with a motorcycle on its side and the front of a lorry crushed. Another lorry appeared to be damaged.

There was a long traffic jam along the expressway, with other motorcyclists stopping near the incident.



