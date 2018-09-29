Motorcyclist killed, pillion injured in PIE accident involving multiple vehicles

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was killed in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) that involved his motorcycle, a lorry and two vans on Saturday (Sep 29) afternoon.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted of the accident, which took place near the Eng Neo exit on the PIE towards Tuas, at about 1.10pm.

The man, as well as a 44-year-old female pillion rider, were taken to the National University Hospital (NUH). He died of his injuries at the hospital.



Police said investigations are ongoing.



In an online video purportedly showing the scene of the crash, a man can be seen performing CPR on a person laying on the road shoulder. A white van with a dented front, as well as a white lorry, can also be seen in the video.



A video circulating online showed a man performing CPR on another person at the road shoulder.

Photos and videos also showed shards of broken glass strewn across the three lanes, believed to have come from the crates of bottles that fell off the lorry when the crash occurred.







Photos posted on social media showed shards of glass strewn across the lanes of the expressway. (Photo: Facebook / Salim Mohd Saini)

In his post, Facebook user Salim Mohd Saini wrote: "Lorry with glass bottles smashed on lane three, four and five ... Broken glass all over."

He added that traffic was almost at a standstill.

Mr Salim also posted photos from traffic surveillance camera footage that showed a massive jam on PIE on Saturday afternoon.

