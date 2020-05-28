Motorcyclist, pillion rider arrested after evading police in 5km chase

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old motorcyclist and his 18-year-old male pillion rider were arrested after leading traffic police on a dangerous pursuit for more than 5km, police announced on Thursday (May 28).

According to a police news release, the chase started at Wednesday at about 4.20pm along Tampines Expressway, when a motorcyclist and his pillion rider refused obey a traffic police officer’s instructions to pull over.

The motorcyclist instead speeded off with the officer in hot pursuit for over 5km, during which the motorcyclist rode against the flow of traffic, ignored red light signals and committed several other traffic violations in his attempt to evade the police.

He escaped by weaving dangerously between the pillars under the void deck of a HDB block at Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, before the pursuing officer lost sight of the motorcyclist and his pillion rider.



A manhunt ensued and the duo were arrested 11 hours later after their identities were established via CCTV and ground enquiries. Investigations revealed that the motorcyclist did not possess a valid riding license. The motorcycle was also impounded by the police.

The motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous riding, driving without a valid license and other traffic offences, police said. Both men are also being investigated for perverting the course of justice and for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

“The traffic police takes a stern view on persons riding or driving a vehicle without a valid riding or driving licence, as such dangerous road behaviour puts the lives of other road users at risk,” said police

“We will continue to take tough enforcement action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules or to disregard the safety of other road users, including pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.”

If convicted for dangerous riding, motorists could face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both; and in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 2 years’ jail, or both. Their driving license may also be disqualified by the Courts.

Those convicted for obstructing, preventing, perverting or defeating the course of justice, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 7 years, or fined, or both.