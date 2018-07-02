Motorcyclist's hand severed in accident involving CityCab taxi along Republic Boulevard

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist's hand was severed in an accident involving a CityCab taxi on Saturday evening (Jun 30) along Republic Boulevard.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.40pm, adding that the 59-year-old taxi driver, the 41-year-old motorcyclist and a 31-year-old man who was riding pillion were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Advertisement

Channel NewsAsia understands that one of the taxi's tyres had burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle before hitting the motorcycle which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Photos circulating online show a yellow taxi with a badly dented front bumper on the driver's side. A motorcycle was also seen lying on its side, surrounded by debris.

Other graphic pictures show one of the victims lying on the road with blood near his right hand.



ComfortDelGro, which owns CityCab, said the taxi driver was given outpatient treatment, adding that a passenger who was in the taxi at the time was not injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are sorry that this has happened. Our priority is the well-being of the motorcyclist and his pillion rider and we will assist them the best we can," said Ms Tammy Tan, group corporate communications officer of ComfortDelGro in response to media queries.

"Our loss adjustors and customer service team are already in touch with the motorcyclist's employer and will visit the motorcyclist and the pillion rider in the hospital to render assistance," she added.



Police investigations are ongoing.

