Motorist dies after accident along CTE

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man died following an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Saturday (Jun 6) morning.



In response to queries by CNA, the police said it was alerted to an accident at 9.22am involving a car along the CTE in the direction of Seletar Expressway (SLE) near the Jalan Bahagia exit.

"The 32-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic," said the police, adding investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they found a man lying motionless in a nearby drain when they arrived at the scene of the accident.

"SCDF (personnel) used a ladder to gain access into the drain where an SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead," it said. "The body was retrieved using a stretcher."