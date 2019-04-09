Motorist jailed for offering traffic police officer S$100 bribe

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Tuesday (Apr 9) for offering a bribe of S$100 to a traffic police officer, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

Chia Chan Kong offered the money to the officer after he was caught making an illegal right turn, according to CPIB. He was charged on Mar 22.

Chia had asked Sergeant Sheikh Abdul Muzzammil Sheikh Abdul Feisal not to report his traffic violation, but the officer did not accept the bribe.

"Investigations by the CPIB revealed that on Oct 8, 2018, Sgt Sheikh had spotted Chia making an illegal right turn and directed Chia to stop his vehicle by the road after he had completed the turn," CPIB said in its press release.

"In a mixture of Malay and English, Chia repeatedly asked Sgt Sheikh for a chance to 'settle' the issue privately," CPIB added.

Chia then took two S$50 notes out of his wallet and offered them to the officer, who rejected it and reported the matter to CPIB.

"The CPIB would like to commend Sergeant Sheikh Abdul Muzzammil Bin Sheikh Abdul Feisal for his act of integrity which exemplifies one of the core values of the Public Service," CPIB said.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. It is a serious offence to bribe or attempt to bribe public officers," it added.

Those found guilty of a corruption offence could be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.