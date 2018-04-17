MP Tan Wu Meng attacked during Meet-the-People session, suffers minor injuries

SINGAPORE: Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng was attacked by a man at a Meet-the-People (MPS) session in Clementi on Monday night (Apr 16).

Dr Tan told Channel NewsAsia that he was at the session when a man rushed in and started hitting him with his fists at about 10pm.

"A young man suddenly rushed into the interview area and started hitting me," he said. "The young man was in the queue, for some reason he suddenly rushed in and started hitting me."

"It was very sudden. I was actually interviewing another resident, the next thing I knew someone was hitting me and I fell to the floor."

Volunteers and residents present pulled the man off of the MP and restrained him, the PAP MP told Channel NewsAsia.

The police were called and were at the scene shortly along with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), said Dr Tan.

"The police and SCDF advised me (that) I should go to A&E (Accident and Emergency department) to see a doctor," he said. "After being assessed medically at A&E, the doctor was agreeable to let me return to finish up my Meet-the-People session."

Dr Tan said he suffered bruises on an arm and "some abrasions" on his neck, but said that these were minor injuries.

He returned to the session after going to A&E to finish writing appeal letters.

"We don't know (the identity of the young man) - he is not a regular visitor," added Dr Tan.

"My main concern at the time was making sure the residents and volunteers were safe and I also hope that the young man ... I hope he can get help to try and find his way back."

He added that the police had taken his statement, and that he understood the they are investigating.



Police have confirmed investigations are ongoing.