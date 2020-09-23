MPA, SMI call for proposals on harbourcraft electrification to reduce carbon dioxide emissions

SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) have launched a call for proposals on the electrification of harbourcraft in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

A total of S$9 million from the Maritime GreenFuture Fund will be set aside to co-fund the harbourcraft projects, they said on Wednesday (Sep 23) in a joint statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This will support Singapore's harbourcraft industry's transition towards a "low-carbon future", they said.

Proposals should be put up by consortiums made up of industry players, and institutes of higher learning or research institutes, with a deadline for submission of white papers on Oct 31, said MPA and SMI.



"Proposals should seek to develop commercially ready fully electric harbourcraft and/or interoperable shore charging infrastructure for electric harbourcraft and other electric vessels operating in the port of Singapore," said MPA and SMI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: "Proposals with a viable business model for scalability will be more favourably considered."



"Singapore is committed to invest in maritime decarbonisation technologies," said MPA’s chief technology officer and senior director for innovation, technology and talent development Kenneth Lim.

"Through this call, we want to spur collaborative efforts to generate innovative ideas and facilitate cross-sharing of domain expertise in vessel electrification between industry and academia," said Mr Lim.

SMI’s executive director Sanjay C Kuttan said a "green supply chain" will be the future of shipping.

"To accelerate our decarbonisation efforts of the local harbourcraft industry, we invite industry innovators to lead a consortium with our local researchers to deliver impact in our fight against climate change,” he added.



More information can be found on MPA and SMI websites.

