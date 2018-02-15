MPs to raise questions on wrongful arrest, Keppel Offshore and Marine bribery scandal

SINGAPORE: Parliament sits at 1.30pm on Monday (Feb 19) and members of Parliament have filed questions on cases of wrongful arrest, as well as on the investigation into the Keppel Offshore and Marine (KOM) bribery case, and into possible misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club. The questions will be up for oral answer ahead of Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat’s Budget speech, due to be delivered at 3.30pm.

Member of Parliament Gan Thiam Poh wants to know the number of complaints on wrongful arrest based on leads given by informants in the past 10 years, and what actions have been taken against informants who make wrong or wilful accusations.

Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Dennis Tan has asked the Law Ministry whether the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau will “conduct a thorough investigation” into the business affairs of KOM to see if outside of Brazil, the company worked with any other parties to secure contracts elsewhere in the world.

KOM has already paid US$422 million in fines as part of a global resolution with authorities across the US, Brazil and Singapore. Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah also spoke at length about the issue in Parliament last month, saying the firm “did not get off lightly” for its offences.

Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Ganesh Rajaram wants an update on arrests and subsequent investigation into possible misuse of funds in National Football League side, Tiong Bahru FC. National governing body for sports SportSG had filed a police report on the matter last year, and police raided three clubs in April, including Tiong Bahru FC.

Two MPs have raised questions on coal projects. MP Louis Ng has asked if the new coal gasification plant on Jurong Island aligns with Singapore’s climate change commitments, and NMP Mahdev Mohan wants to know if the more than US$2 billion in loans to coal power projects in the last five years has had any impact on the Government’s proposed measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Watch Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget speech live on Channel NewsAsia's website on Monday.