'She had a genuine love for people': PM Lee pays tribute to late Mrs Wee Kim Wee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent his condolences to the family of the late Mrs Wee Kim Wee. The wife of former President Wee died on Saturday, aged 102.

In a letter dated Jul 9 to her daughter Ms Wee Eng Hwa, Mr Lee said Mrs Wee contributed to the prestige and respectability of the presidency.

"She married Dr Wee Kim Wee, one of our most beloved presidents, and stood by him for nearly 70 years, bringing up the family and helping with his duties with unfailing good grace.

"Like her husband, she took her public role seriously and discharged it with warmth, grace and cheerfulness. She was kind and gentle to all those she met, and showed deep care and concern for others, especially those less privileged in life."

Mr Lee added: "She had a genuine love for people, and contributed to the prestige and respectability of the Presidency."



In his letter, Mr Lee recalled meeting Mrs Wee for the first time in 1976, when Dr Wee was Singapore's High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur.

"Your parents hosted us all to a magnificent Peranakan lunch at their home, making a happy occasion all the more memorable," Mr Lee wrote.

"I am sure she oversaw the preparations herself. It was a skill she put to good use, to entertain graciously and put friends and guests at ease."



Mr Lee also said that he "deeply appreciated" Mrs Wee's effort in showing up at his parents' wakes, even though she suffered from arthritis and needed a wheelchair to get around.



"Our thoughts are with you and your family during this time of sorrow," said Mr Lee.



