Commuters to be able to pay for MRT, bus rides with NETS contactless cards

SINGAPORE: Commuters will be able to use a NETS contactless card to pay for public transport rides starting from Nov 16, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Thursday (Nov 7).

Participating banks include DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB.

Commuters have already been able to pay for rides using Mastercard and Visa.



“Contactless payment technology is becoming the norm in our busy lifestyles,” NETS CEO Jeffrey Goh said, adding that customers will now have "a simple and fast option for their daily commute".



Commuters can link their NETS card to TransitLink's SimplyGo account, which enables them to view their trip history and be notified of their fares, said LTA.

NETS Tap contactless cardholders need not pre-register their cards for public transport rides.



LTA also reminded those who carry more than one contactless card and/or travel card to take out the card they wish to use from their wallet or bag before tapping at the fare reader, to avoid charges to multiple cards or delay in travel.



More than 250,000 commuters have signed up for a SimplyGo account with a bank card since April, with more than 350,000 trips daily currently paid with SimplyGo, added LTA.

Commuters can also link their mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay with SimplyGo.



LTA said it is working with EZ-Link to allow commuters to upgrade their ez-link cards to enjoy SimplyGo benefits, like topping up on-the-go.

